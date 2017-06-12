Brazilian teen has ‘I am a thief’ tattooed on forehead after being caught stealing bike

BRAZIL (WCMH) — A Brazilian man and his accomplice have been arrested after they tattooed a teenager’s forehead with “I am a thief and a loser’ after catching him stealing a bike.

According to CNN, the incident was caught on cellphone and published to social media which led authorities to arrest the man, who is a tattoo artist.

Both men were detained Friday and charged with torture.

The men told local media that they wanted to teach the teen a lesson, and that the teen confessed to the crime because he needed drugs.

An internet fundraiser has been started to help the teen pay to have the tattoo removed.

 

