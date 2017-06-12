Forbes crowns Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as highest-paid entertainer

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is the top earner on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 was Cleveland Cavaliers star Lebron James. The 32 year old brought in $86 million.

Last year’s top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.

Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities

  1. Sean Combs
  2. Beyoncé Knowles
  3. J.K. Rowling
  4. Drake
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo
  6. The WeeknD
  7. Howard Stern
  8. Coldplay
  9. James Patterson
  10. LeBron James

Tap here to see numbers 11-100.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s