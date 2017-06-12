Former President Carter shakes hands with everyone on flight

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Former President Jimmy Carter took time to shake the hand of every passenger aboard a recent commercial flight from Atlanta to Washington.

James Parker Sheffield was aboard the flight last week and tweeted video of the smiling 92-year-old walking down the aisle and shaking hands with everyone aboard. Sheffield tells Atlanta’s WSB-TV that Carter’s enthusiasm was “authentic and humble.”

Carter was flying to Washington ahead of Friday’s funeral for his former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Sheffield’s video of Carter exchanging pleasantries with passengers has been widely-shared online. As of Monday morning, it had been retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked more than 34,000.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s