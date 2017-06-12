Inmates escape by crawling through jail vents, again

CHANDLER, OK (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say four inmates — including a man charged with first-degree murder — have escaped from a county jail.

Officials say the four escaped between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday by crawling through the jail’s ventilation system.

They’re identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Irvin; 23-year-old Brian Moody; 41-year-old Sonny Baker; and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight. Online Lincoln County court records indicate Irvin is charged with first-degree murder. The others are accused of property crimes.

Moody and Baker are among three inmates who escaped from the same jail on March 16.

Officials said at the time they and 23-year-old Mark Dwayne Robbins escaped after also crawling through the same ventilation system. All three inmates were apprehended and returned to custody before the end of March.

Brian Moody (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Trey Goodnight (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Irvin (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Sonny Baker (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)