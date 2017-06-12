Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Franklin County

NORWICH TWP., OH (WCMH) – A pool of mosquitoes from a trap near Hilliard recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to Franklin County Public Health, the positive test came from the area of Norwich Township near Hilliard.

This is the first positive test in Franklin County this season.

The health department sets 50 traps throughout the county each week in order to monitor the mosquito population and to identify West Nile Virus.

Wear insect repellant containing DEET (follow package directions)

Limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Mosquitoes breed in small amounts of water so empty all standing water around your home (like in planters, containers, pet dishes, bird baths, tires etc.)

For more information on mosquitoes and West Nile Virus, visit www.myfcph.org. Residents can also call (614) 525-BITE or visit the website to report problem areas in their community. Residents of Columbus should call 311.