Mother arrested after baby overdoses on meth

CARROLTON, KY (WCMH) – A Kentucky woman was arrested over the weekend after her eight-month-old child overdosed on methamphetamine.

According to Kentucky State Police, the child was admitted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville after ingesting the meth Friday afternoon.

Child Protective Services called for Kentucky State Police to respond.

Summer Stark, 28, was arrested after state police searched her home. She was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stark was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

The eight-month-old child and a 10-year-old child were removed from the home.