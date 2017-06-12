NBC4 volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week the NBC4 team comes together for an important cause—volunteering!

“It’s really going to be exciting to see everybody out in their NBC4 shirts either serving breakfast at the Ronald McDonald House or digging and pulling weeds or planting vegetables and helping to maintain a community garden,” said NBC4 General Manager Ken Freedman.

NBC4 is proud to be part of the “Founder’s Day of Caring”, launched by our parent company, Nexstar, in recognition of the anniversary of the company on Friday, June 16th.

“This was an opportunity for the company to say we actually want to give back,” said Freedman of the employees who can volunteer for up four hours, paid for by the company, at local charities.

Thousands of employees at Nexstar TV stations across the country will be participating in their own local communities.

NBC4 employees from all departments formed a committee to research and select the charities, and organize the special day of volunteering.

The Founder’s Day of Caring committee selected Local Matters and the Ronald McDonald House, both in Columbus.

The NBC4 team will be volunteering in community gardens for Local Matters and serving breakfast at the Ronald McDonald House, to families of children being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“With the Ronald McDonald House, we’ll have employees serving breakfast to families who need every bit of help they can to deal with the bad hand that they’ve been dealt,” said Freedman.

Besides volunteering, NBC4 will be sharing stories and highlighting the work Local Matters and the Ronald McDonald House do in our community.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s