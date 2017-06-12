New Jersey school probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

By Published:

WALL, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on clothing they wore.

The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn’t included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it; another wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.” But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

“It’s a teaching moment for all the kids to understand that someone made a bad decision. That decision has consequences and therefore we’re reissuing this because it was a violation of somebody’s First Amendment rights and there was censorship. That’s it,” Joe Berardo, a father to one of the students, told WABC.

District Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the school’s dress code doesn’t prevent students from expressing their political views. It wasn’t clear who altered the yearbook photos or why.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s