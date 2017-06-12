Officer grants pity on driver for making ‘safe choices’

By Published:
(Wausau Police)

WASAU, WI (WCMH) – A Wisconsin police officer is getting some praise for not writing a parking ticket.

A man in Wausau, Wisconsin left a note on his car when he left it in a metered lot overnight after a night of drinking.

“Please take pity on me. I walked home… Safe choices,” the note read.

When Officer Jim Hellrood came across the car, he printed off a citation that read, “pity granted, just a warning.”

The ticket had a dollar amount of $0.00

The recipient of the warning shared the picture with police, who posted it to Facebook.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s