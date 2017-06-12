URBANA, OH (WDTN) – The teenager accused of shooting two classmates at his high school will be tried as an adult.

The judge ordered Monday that Ely Serna, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, will be tried as an adult.

In a memo sent from the court to NBC4 sister station WDTN-TV, Judge Resinger made the order Serna be transferred and all questions are to be directed to the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office.

WDTN-TV called Kevin Talebi’s office Monday and we were told he was unavailable. The station also reached out to Ely Serna’s attorney and he declined to comment on the decision.

The judge set bond for 17-year-old Ely Serna at $1 million last week.

Serna is accused in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School that injured Logan Cole and another student.

The court ordered a mental evaluation and found Serna was competent to participate in the trial in May.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.