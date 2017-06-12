One Year Later: Hundreds gather to remember victims of Pulse shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of people attended a private ceremony at the Pulse nightclub exactly one year after the deadliest shooting in modern American history claimed 49 lives and injured 53 others.

The owner of Pulse, city leaders and other dignitaries joined family and friends to remember those who died.

The names of each victim were read.

“It was very beautiful,” said Laly Santiago-Leon, whose cousin and his partner were killed at Pulse on June 12, 2016. “It was emotional at the same time.”

After the ceremony, people gathered around the club to reflect and remember.

Over the past year, items, signs and candles have been left at Pulse as a way to remember the victims.

Several ceremonies are planned in Orlando on Monday.