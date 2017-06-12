COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting in southwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of S. Roys Avenue on the report of a body found.

Police say a person was found shot to death in the area and they are treating it as a homicide.

Police continue to investigate, but no other information was released.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.