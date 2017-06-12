COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who exposed himself to a five-year-old girl in a northwest Columbus bookstore.

It happened at the Half Price Books in the Carriage Place Shopping Center on Bethel Road.

The victim told police she was in the children’s area looking at books and stuffed animals when a man began talking to her. She said the man eventually exposed his genitals to her and then left the store in a hurry.

Police said there was no physical contact between the victim and suspect.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4266.