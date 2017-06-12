Police push elderly woman home after electric wheelchair breaks down

(INSIDE EDITION) — Officer Gbolahan Fadeyi had just finished a 10-hour shift and was starting another when he stopped at a chicken restaurant to get something to eat.

Inside, employees told him there was an elderly woman who had been sitting in the restaurant for the last four hours. Could he go over and check on her?

So Fadeyi did. The woman told him that her electric wheelchair had broken and she had no way to get home. Her apartment, she said, was about eight blocks down the road.

Fadeyi remembered there was a wheelchair back at the office and a phone call later, two fellow cops were on their way with a new chariot for the woman.

“You can’t teach officers to police with their hearts,” Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco, Texas, Police Department told InsideEdition.com on Monday. “They went out of their way to help this woman.”

Officers Francisco Reyes and Janea Draper, a rookie still in training brought the chair, helped the woman into it and gathered her belongings.

But Draper didn’t think that was good enough, Swanton said. The woman’s route home was along a busy street and full of clogged intersections.

So the rookie pushed the woman home and her fellow officers followed in their patrol cars, bringing up the rear.

They made sure the woman was safe inside her apartment.

“We couldn’t be more proud of them,” Swanton said.

“It’s a good, human way to be,” he said of their actions.