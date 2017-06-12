Police searching for suspect after Ashville teen found dead

ASHVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Ashville are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old was found dead Sunday.

According to the Ashville Police Department, at about 5:40am, Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a disturbance. While officers were on the way, a second call came into dispatchers in regards to shots fired at the same residence.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male shot to death. The victim has not been identified.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, who has also not been identified.