Rawhide chew products being recalled due to chemical contamination

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Attention pet owners; several brands of rawhide chew products are being recalled due to possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products sold nationwide and online.

According to the recall notice, rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.

United Pet Group says it’s received limited reports of pet illness.

The recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide.