Rawhide chew products being recalled due to chemical contamination

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Attention pet owners; several brands of rawhide chew products are being recalled due to possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products sold nationwide and online.

According to the recall notice, rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.

United Pet Group says it’s received limited reports of pet illness.

The recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s