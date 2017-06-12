Search resumes in South Carolina for missing Worthington teen

By Published:

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have resumed the search for an Ohio teen missing in the water off a coastal island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the search resumed Monday morning for Eric Clark of Worthington, Ohio, in the water off Fripp Island.

Kate Hines with the local property owners’ association says the boy was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday while swimming with friends in about 8-foot deep water.

The sheriff’s office said those swimming with Clark think he was caught in an undertow. The other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

Hines said Clark was visiting Fripp Island for the third year in a row with his basketball team. The team and their coach rent a house each year to spend some time vacationing together.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s