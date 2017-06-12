Sword-wielding man avoiding prostitution arrest battles Texas officers

WOODWAY, TX (KWKT/KXAN) — A Waco-area man is in custody after police say he slashed an officer with a sword in an effort to avoid arrest during a prostitution sting.

The Woodway Public Safety Department reported several arrests during a three-day prostitution operation including Billy Linkous, 27, who faces a slew of charges stemming from his attempt to escape when he realized the meeting was not with a prostitute but rather police.

According to an alert from police, Linkous tried to speed away in his vehicle before he crashed into a parked car. One of the officer’s body cameras captured what happened next as Linkous then pulled out the sword and a shield to battle officers. Officers shot him with a Taser and a struggle ensued as they tried to arrest him.

One of the officers was injured by the sword during the scuffle. As a result, Linkous was arrested on numerous charges including first degree felony aggravated assault on a public

Billy Linkous, 27, was arrested after he evaded officer’s attempts to detain him as he arrived to meet whom he believed to be a prostitute. (Waco Police Department Photo)

servant with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest with deadly weapon, and unlawfully carrying weapon. Linkous was booked into the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $132,500.

In all, police arrested nine people in connection with the prostitution sting.

Woodway is a town of about 9,000 residents on the outskirts of Waco. This story was first reported by KWKT-TV. 

