Taco Bell offering free tacos Tuesday

IRVINE, CA (WISH) — You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s “Steal A Taco” promotion with the NBA following the Golden State Warriors’ road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the NBA Finals where customers will get free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The promotion is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden State hosts Game 5 on Monday night to possibly clinch the NBA Championship.

