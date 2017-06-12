COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It has been a week now since we have seen rainfall here in Central Ohio, and with the heat, things are starting to look a bit dry. We are currently sitting about 2/3rds of an inch below normal for the month, and we should be getting on average about 1/6 of an inch of rain per day this time of the year.

More than half our days this year have received some sort of precipitation:

So far out of 163 days this year, in 102 of those days (63%) we have had at least a trace of precipitation recorded. Below is a table that lists number of days with rainfall (0.01″ or greater), a trace of precip. and the total number of days in that month.

Rain days Trace Precip Total Days % precip Jan 18 7 25 81% Feb 12 5 17 61% Mar 15 5 20 65% Apr 13 7 20 67% May 15 3 18 58% Jun (1-12) 2 0 2 17%

Notice though for the 1st 12 days of this month we have had rainfall on only two of the days, making this our driest month of the year so far.

So far 4 out of 5 of our completed months have seen above normal rainfall:

Rainfall (+/-) vs norm. Heavy rain date Jan 2.83″ 0.1 .80″ 3rd Feb 2.63″ 0.38 .76″ 7th Mar 5.39″ 2.37 1.53″ 26th Apr 2.59″ -0.81 .80″ 29th May 5.24″ 1.07 1.49″ 19th Jun (1-12) 0.99″ -0.68 .72″ 5th

Right now we are still above normal for the year for rain, but below for the month:

According to the US Drought Monitor, we are not even considered dry at this time.

The best news for our lawns and fields… we have rain in the forecast, at least a chance, every day in the next 7. While no single day should be a total washout, we should pack in some well needed rain, and hopefully by this time next Monday be back closer to normal for rainfall for the month.

However, by next Monday to be near normal, we would need to get about 1.75″ of rainfall between now and then…. stay tuned!

If you ever have questions about rain, drought, climate, or any other weather questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave