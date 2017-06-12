Woman in stable condition after North Linden area shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of E Weber Road and Medina Avenue just after 8:40 pm.

Police say they found the victim, 27-year-old Rachel Jackson, suffering from a gunshot to her knee.

Witnesses told police that two unknown black males in a silver vehicle had fired several gunshots at the vehicle Jackson was in.

The driver in Ms. Jackson’s vehicle, 39-year-old Eric Lomax, was not hit by any gunfire.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.