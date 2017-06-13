Arrest made in Ashville teen’s murder

By Published:
Justin R. Blevins

ASHVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Ashville have made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old.

According to the Ashville Police Department, Justin R. Blevins, 19, was arrested in front of an attorney’s office in Circleville at about 8am, Tuesday.

Police say a tip led them to Blevins’ location, and he was arrested without incident.

At about 5:40am, Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a disturbance. While officers were on the way, a second call came into dispatchers in regards to shots fired at the same residence.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Sam Nicholson,16, shot to death, according to police.

Blevins has been charged with the murder of Nicholson.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s