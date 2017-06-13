Arrest made in Ashville teen’s murder

ASHVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Ashville have made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old.

According to the Ashville Police Department, Justin R. Blevins, 19, was arrested in front of an attorney’s office in Circleville at about 8am, Tuesday.

Police say a tip led them to Blevins’ location, and he was arrested without incident.

At about 5:40am, Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a disturbance. While officers were on the way, a second call came into dispatchers in regards to shots fired at the same residence.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Sam Nicholson,16, shot to death, according to police.

Blevins has been charged with the murder of Nicholson.