Body camera video shows propane tank explosion

LIMESTONE, ME (WCSH) Incredible video from a body camera shows a dramatic explosion at a fire in Limestone, Maine.

Limestone Police Chief Stacey Mahan, who posted the video, can be heard yelling to Scott Patten, a firefighter who was just about to take a fire hose to the blaze.

“I’m lucky to even be alive,” Patten said. “I heard the propane tanks start whistling and the next thing I knew I was on the ground.”

The powerful blast sent flames soaring, severely burning Patten’s face and head.

