Body found outside OSU Hospital emergency room

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a body was found outside the emergency room of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

The University confirmed the discovery.

According to police, the victim is a male. At this point, police suspect a possible drug overdose.

Columbus police homicide investigators were called to the scene.

