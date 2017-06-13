COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new animated video from The Childhood League Center urges families to trust their gut and get help if they worry their child is not hitting developmental milestones.

This short film called “Meet the Meeples” follows two different paths of a young “meeple”. On one path, the Meeple gets help early on, but on the other path, he does not. This video highlights the way intervening early can change the future and impact an entire lifetime.

Parents and caregivers are often the first ones to think something might be wrong. They are the experts. They are the ones who know their child best.

Sharing these concerns immediately with their doctor means a quicker connection with services. Families also can request services themselves, without a referral, to start developmental screenings and assessments.

Meghan, a parent of a child at The Childhood League Center, knew there was something going on with her son. Many people told her to wait and see how he progressed, but she decided to get help. He began speech therapy and soon received a diagnosis of moderate autism. Through intervening early, her son caught up to his peers and will enter kindergarten no longer needing any services.

“I don’t worry about my son’s future anymore,” said Meghan. “He’s going to be just fine and so am I. I’m grateful for that and for the way our lives have changed. But I also feel like a chosen one – lucky to have found The [Childhood League] Center. I feel like I have survivor’s guilt. What about all the other families?”

Meghan’s advocacy continues to this day, but now her focus is on helping other families. Her passion to make sure every child gets help if needed is what drives her to share her story and encourage other families to get started if they have concerns.

When it comes to helping a child, every minute counts! During the first five years, children grow and develop very quickly. In fact, most brain development happens before 5 years old, which is why it is so important to intervene early. The earlier you intervene – the better the outcomes.

To watch the Meeples story, learn the warning signs of developmental delays, or to learn more about the process of intervening early, visit http://www.interveningearly.org.