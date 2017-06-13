Construction closures lead to traffic confusion in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The wave of orange barrels across central Ohio might signal delays for area motorists but it’s also a sign of progress in our area.  One of the faster-growing areas of the state is in Delaware County.

Road construction in a part of Orange Township has reduced traffic to one lane on Bale Kenyon., meaning, it takes longer for people who live in subdivisions in that area to reach their homes.

“Thirty-two minutes, especially at rush hour, is a lot to ask of residents and citizens. And so a lot of folks are driving the opposite direction on the road just to get to their homes,” says Kelley Leddy who makes the drive every day.

It’s a safety concern because Bale Kenyon is currently southbound only. Some northbound traffic uses the one lane, which could be an accident waiting to happen.

Some residents believe a flag man on Bale Kenyon could help regulate north and southbound traffic but Rob Riley from the County Engineer’s Department said they believe there is proper signage to direct motorists.

Mike Jackson explained the potential confusion since there is a round-a-bout at the southern part of Bale Kenyon.

Riley said they will consider re-inspecting the site and place more signage if needed.  Riley says construction is set for completion in July with all of the construction complete in October.

