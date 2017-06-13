Couple warns drivers about rocks being thrown from overpass

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A Franklin County couple is warning others after their car windshield was hit by a rock while driving under an overpass.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s report indicates it may have been vandalism, but so far no one has been caught with no leads or witnesses.

It happened on I-270 headed towards Grove City at the Gantz Road overpass, just after midnight on Monday. Three vehicles were hit with rocks, including a semi truck. Two windshields and the truck’s window were damaged.

Deborah Yankulov and Krystal Jacobs were driving back from a friend’s house when they heard a loud, explosion-like noise that they thought was a gunshot.

“I looked over at her and she has blood all over her, on her arms, on her legs and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh! Are you ok? Are you ok?'” said Yankulov, who was driving the car.

She then pulled over and called 9-1-1, realizing something had smashed into the windshield.

“There’s not a lot of traffic going across a bridge at midnight, so I don’t know how any rubble or rocks from potholes could get kicked up,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said she’s lucky to have walked away with a few scrapes from the windshield glass that shattered all over her body.

“Thank god I had a ball cap on because I really believe that’s what protected my face and eyes,” she said.

Jacobs posted photos online. It was shared over 12,000 times

PHOTOS: Rocks thrown from overpass View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Krystal Jacobs) (Krystal Jacobs) (Krystal Jacobs) (Krystal Jacobs)

. People commented with similar experiences in that area over the years.

“Another lady posted it happened over the Broad Street overpass,” said Jacobs. “I would like to think that it was maybe rubble from the road that fell off. It’s hard to believe somebody would be so heartless to want to hurt or kill somebody.”

Jacobs and Yankulov also remember this story of Reverend Johannes Christian, a local man who was disfigured after a teenager threw a large rock from an overpass in 2001. It smashed his windshield and blinded him.

“We’re just very blessed that we’re here,” said Jacobs.

“I’m very, very thankful that she was not injured more than she was,” said Yankulov.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone sees anything being thrown off an overpass to call right away.