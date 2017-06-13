Dancer wows America’s Got Talent judges and proves looks are deceiving

PASADENA, CA (WCMH) – A dancer from Arizona surprised everyone with his dance moves Tuesday, proving you can never judge a book by its cover.

Oscar Hernandez took the stage on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night, and wowed the judges with his dance to Nikki Minaj’s Anaconda.

Herandez is a choreographer from the Phoenix, Arizona area who works with professional sports dance teams and colleges.

If he looks familiar, a video of Hernandez went viral in 2015 after he put on a football uniform and joined a dance routine at an Arizona Rattlers Arena Football game.