Dashcam video shows Texas DPS trooper help save choking baby

WESLACO, TX (KXAN) — When a DPS trooper pulled over a driver who sped through a red light, he didn’t realize he was going to end up saving a baby’s life.

On April 13, a trooper was stopped at a red light in Brownsville when he spotted a blue Nissan Versa speeding by him on the left hand side and run a red light on State Highway 4. As the trooper pulled the vehicle over in the center median, a frantic woman immediately jumped out of the driver side and ran towards the trooper.

The trooper asks, “What’s going on?” And within seconds, a man jumps out of the passenger side carrying a baby. He hands the baby over to the trooper and the two explain that the 8-month-old girl was choking.

The trooper immediately took action and dislodged the item that was obstructing her airway. Within a minute, you can hear the baby start crying again when she was able to breathe on her own.

As he continues to help the family, you can hear the trooper saying in the dash camera, “It’s ok, it’s ok.”

The baby was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

