Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday.

Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary.

Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 pounds of the drug-laced lollipops were recovered. Investigators said it appeared the candy was intended to be distributed to children.

Each lollipop could be sold from $20 to $40, depending on the size.

Meth-pop designs include flowers, butterflies, Yoda, bats and R2-D2.

