Governor Kasich signs 2017 sales tax holiday bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Governor John Kasich signed four bills into law Tuesday, including one that will provide for a three-day back to school sales tax holiday.

This year’s sales tax holiday will take place on August 4, 5 and 6.

During the sales tax holiday, clothing items $75 or less, school supplies $20 or less and instructional material $20 or less will be exempt from sales tax.

Governor Kasich signed three other bills Tuesday.

S.B. 32 specifies that the criminal penalty related to casino operators and employees participating in casino gaming applies at their casino facility or an affiliated casino facility. S.B. 24 creates the Ohio Consumer Installment Loan Act.

creates the Ohio Consumer Installment Loan Act. S.B. 25 creates the Perry County Municipal Court in New Lexington on January 1, 2018, establishes one full-time judgeship in that court, provides for the nomination of the judge by petition only, abolishes the Perry County Court on that date, designates the Perry County Clerk of Courts as the clerk of the Perry County Municipal Court, provides for the election for the Perry County Municipal Court of one full-time judge in 2017, modifies the provisions regarding the membership of the Criminal Justice Recodification Committee, and declares an emergency.