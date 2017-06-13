Man in stable condition after shooting near Sullivant Elementary School

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 8:45 pm on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

The victim, Jermale Payton, told police that two unknown men were in an argument. The argument turned to gunfire and Payton was caught in the crossfire.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was suffering from one gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

The incident is under investigation.