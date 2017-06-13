MALDIN, MA (WCMH) — A Massachusetts woman became a mother in the one of the least expected places on Monday – on the sidewalk.

Neighbors could not believe it was happening, but as much as a surprise as it was for those who witnessed the birth, it was much more surprising for the parents.

“She’s in shock,” said Doug Rogers, the father of the new baby. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant.’ I didn’t know either.”

Rogers told WCVB that his girlfriend Christine was waiting to be picked up by a friend to go to the hospital because she was in excruciating pain. Rogers was going to stay home and watch their two other children.

“She usually doesn’t go crazy over pain, but she was really hurting,” Rogers said. “So, I called a friend to come get her. She sat out here and went from here to there and the baby came.”

Neighbors in Christine’s building called 911, but she had already given birth to a 6-pound, 4-ounce baby girl all by herself.

“I thought it was her daughter’s doll,” said one neighbor. “I looked and said, ‘No, It’s a baby, it’s a baby.’”

“She was holding something really small and there was a lot of blood,” said another neighbor.

The neighbors are now helping the family out with hand-me-downs, since Christine had no idea she was expecting.

As for Christine and the baby, they’re both healthy and fine.

“She’s doing good, the baby’s doing good. I’m just blessed right now,” Rogers said.