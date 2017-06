NEW YORK (WCMH) – Police say a deli employee’s jaw was broken when two men pummeled him with avocados and bananas during an argument.

WNBC reported it happened at Stadium Gourmet Deli when an employee tried to kick two men out of the store.

Video shows one of the men grabbing several avocados and then throwing them at the employee.

Another man throws bananas and avocados.

The employee suffered a gash, fractures to his face and a broken jaw, NBC New York reported.