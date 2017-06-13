ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison for killing a woman whose mutilated remains were found in a wooded area in northeastern Michigan.

Fifty-six-year-old Brenton Lee Walker of Millersburg was sentenced Monday in Presque Isle County Circuit Court after pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the slaying of 42-year-old Heather Young of Sherwood.

Police say Young left a bar with Walker after arguing with her boyfriend.

A prosecutor said Walker admitted to shooting Young twice, burning her body and taking a chain saw to the remains found last August near his home.

“When I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve know for a long time I’m capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life. The fact that it happened to this particular individual, was because … she reminded me a lot of my ex-wife and other women I’ve been with,” Walker said in court.

Members of Young’s family were at the sentencing and one of them had to be removed from the courtroom because things got so heated with Walker after his statement.

The Grand Rapids Press reports prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of disinterment and mutilation of a corpse, being a habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a felon.