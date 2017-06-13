More charges filed against woman accused of taping child up

By Published:
Susan Malysa (WKBN)

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – The Boardman woman accused of taping to a young boy to a chair will soon be allowed to leave jail, even though she now faces a pair of new charges.

Susan Malysa was back in court Tuesday morning for a hearing on her child endangering charges.

The case was sent on to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Boardman Police say she taped the 11-year-old boy to a chair in the basement of her home while she took another child swimming to the YMCA. A relative who checked on the boy found him.

Tuesday morning, authorities filed two more child endangering charges stemming from an investigation last year in which the boy told authorities that his mother repeatedly hit him with a hammer as a form of discipline.

Malysa wasn’t arrested during that investigation last year, but police reopened the case after this latest incident.

In the meantime, the judge agreed to release Malysa from jail on bond, providing that she arranges for electronically-monitored house arrest within 48 hours. She was also ordered to stay away from the children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s