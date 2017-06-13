More charges filed against woman accused of taping child up

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – The Boardman woman accused of taping to a young boy to a chair will soon be allowed to leave jail, even though she now faces a pair of new charges.

Susan Malysa was back in court Tuesday morning for a hearing on her child endangering charges.

The case was sent on to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Boardman Police say she taped the 11-year-old boy to a chair in the basement of her home while she took another child swimming to the YMCA. A relative who checked on the boy found him.

Tuesday morning, authorities filed two more child endangering charges stemming from an investigation last year in which the boy told authorities that his mother repeatedly hit him with a hammer as a form of discipline.

Malysa wasn’t arrested during that investigation last year, but police reopened the case after this latest incident.

In the meantime, the judge agreed to release Malysa from jail on bond, providing that she arranges for electronically-monitored house arrest within 48 hours. She was also ordered to stay away from the children.