Ohio church hands out Narcan during family festival

By Published:

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — A Cincinnati, Ohio church known for giving back surprised the community over the weekend.

Holy Family Church held its annual family festival. For the first time, the parish handed out Narcan in an effort to combat the heroin epidemic in the area.

People in the neighborhood had mixed reactions to the church’s new outreach.

“I think it is ridiculous. For one, really? At a festival? For two, they are doing them nothing but a favor so they can overdose again and again and again,” Nicole Bellamo said.

Jeremy Bouer, the parish operations manager for Holy Family Church, said just a few months ago, he found a man overdosed in front of his church office.

“I recognized what the issue was, ran outside. At the time, I did not have a Narcan kit in my office,” Bouer said. “The next week, I was down on Warsaw Avenue at Cincy Tool Rental, went out the door and there was someone facedown at the McDonald’s. The next week, I was down at Lower Price Hill and there was a man who was overdosed.”

With the help of the attorney general’s office, the church handed out nearly 70 Narcan kits during the festival.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s