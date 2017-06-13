Police officer rescues dog that fell into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WCMH) – A news helicopter in Chicago captured video of an amazing rescue Tuesday morning.

WLS reported a dog was drinking out of Lake Michigan and apparently leaned too far over and tumbled into the water.

The dog struggled to get back on the concrete, but couldn’t get a grip.

A nearby police officer rushed over to help the dog.

“He just kept running back and forth, was pretty excited. Kept trying to get water out of the lake and fell into the lake. I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him. I was hoping he didn’t get too far, because it would’ve been quite the battle if I had to jump in,” said Officer Juan Farris

After the rescue, another officer was able to get a leash on the dog.

Police believe the dog ran from a car and toward the lake. Officers are now looking for the owner of the dog.