Principal challenges students to stay off screens for $100

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – A charter school principal in Washington might be out $16,000 after issuing a challenge to students: no screens for 11 days of summer.

Washington Latin Public Charter School Diana Smith tells local outlets that rising 8th and 9th graders can each earn $100 if they forego electronics every Tuesday during summer vacation. Smith, who will pay out her own pocket, says she’s concerned that students are spending too much time with screens and are thus are suffering a loss of sleep. She says the challenge encompasses all electronics, including television, video games, and cell phones.

Students must have two adults over the age of 21 certify their screen-free time. Although 160 students are eligible for the reward, Smith says she doesn’t anticipate more than 50 students completing the challenge.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s