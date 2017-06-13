Principal challenges students to stay off screens for $100

WASHINGTON (AP) – A charter school principal in Washington might be out $16,000 after issuing a challenge to students: no screens for 11 days of summer.

Washington Latin Public Charter School Diana Smith tells local outlets that rising 8th and 9th graders can each earn $100 if they forego electronics every Tuesday during summer vacation. Smith, who will pay out her own pocket, says she’s concerned that students are spending too much time with screens and are thus are suffering a loss of sleep. She says the challenge encompasses all electronics, including television, video games, and cell phones.

Students must have two adults over the age of 21 certify their screen-free time. Although 160 students are eligible for the reward, Smith says she doesn’t anticipate more than 50 students completing the challenge.