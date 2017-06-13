Storm causes damage, power outages in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people were without power, and damage was reported in several locations of Franklin County after a storm moved through, Tuesday.

At about 10:30am, a storm cell moved through Franklin County causing a Flash Flood Warning to be issued.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Voleny Avenue after a tree fell through the residence. One person inside the home had to be rescued but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Jordan Road in Minerva Park after a possible lightning strike caused a fire at the home.

As of 10:55am, AEP reported nearly 4,700 people without power in Franklin County. No estimated restoration time was given.