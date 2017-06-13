Top Spots: Central Ohio’s best places to go camping

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — With the kids out of school and gorgeous summer nights arriving, camping season is officially underway. Whether you prefer roughing it with primitive camping experiences or enjoy the creature comforts of a cabin, Central Ohio offers many amazing places to go camping. So, grab your tents and sleeping bags and head to the great outdoors to experience the best camping Central Ohio has to offer!

Mohican State Park

Explore one of Ohio’s most unique natural regions at Mohican State Park and the adjacent state forest. The 1,110-acre park and 4,525-acre forest offer amazing opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing, canoeing and picnicking. There are plenty of options when it comes to camping: The park offers cabins, electric campsites, primitive camping, full hookup sites and more.

Deer Creek State Park

Take in the scenery of the heart of Ohio’s farming country at Deer Creek State Park. The breathtaking meadows and woodlands surround the park’s reservoir, and there are ample opportunities for boating, swimming, hiking and so much more. The 2,337-acre park offers a modern lodge, cottages, campgrounds and more options for those who love the great outdoors.

Alum Creek State Park

If you can’t take a longer trip, Alum Creek State Park offers a great camping experience just minutes away from Columbus. Escape the hustle and bustle of city life with camping, fishing, boating, hiking and much more. The campground features a dump station, flush toilets, showers and 20/30/50 amp electric.

Wayne National Forest

Located in the hills of southeastern Ohio, Wayne National Forest offers more than a quarter million acres of Appalachian foothills to explore, with over 300 miles of trails for hiking, ATV riding, biking and more. The forest is divided into three units and features a variety of camping experiences, from primitive camping to a more modern experience, so there is something for every camper.

Hocking Hills State Park

From towering cliffs and waterfalls to hiking trails and breathtaking cave systems, Hocking Hills State Park is one of the best getaways in Central Ohio. There are 256 camping locations, ranging from cabins to primitive sites, and every option in between. Explore Old Man’s Cave, go zip-lining or check out the two new hiking trails that opened this spring.

Kokosing Lake Campground

Located just outside of Fredericktown, Kokosing Lake Campground is a hidden gem in Knox County. The park offers 46 campsites, most of which have electricity available for campers, a new shower house, and flush toilets. The expansive lake offers ample fishing opportunities, and hunters are welcome during season.

Indian Lake State Park

From boating and fishing to skiing and camping, Indian Lake State Park has something for everyone. The 5,800-acre lake is perfect for all kinds of water-related recreation, and the 800-acre park features hiking trails, naturalist programs, and much more. There are 446 campsites in the park, featuring 360 sites with electricity, 43 with full campsite hookup, and 34 with premium electric.

Dillon State Park

Take a trip to the scenic hills of Muskingum County at Dillon State Park. The park offers nine miles of scenic nature trails, 12 miles of mountain biking trails and 13 miles of horseback riding trails. The park has 183 campsites with electricity and 12 non-electric sites, and there are cottages available for rent year-round.

Tar Hollow State Forest

Twisting roads lead you through more than 600 acres of scenic ravines and dense woodlands in Tar Hollow State Park, just outside Chillicothe. The park offers 95 campsites, 71 of which have electric hookups. Enjoy boating, hiking, fishing, swimming and much more at this gorgeous Ohio park.

Your backyard

Don’t have the opportunity to travel to go camping? No worries: you can make your own awesome campsite in your own backyard! Grab your tent, sleeping bags, marshmallows, hot dogs and head outside. You can take a “hike” around your own neighborhood, have a scavenger hunt, find and identify constellations, and tell good old-fashioned ghost stories around a campfire while making s’mores right from the comfort of your own backyard. Bonus points if you make it a device-free night for the whole family.