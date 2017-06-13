Vigil planned for Thomas Worthington high school student

By Published:
Eric Clark of Worthington, Ohio

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) — A vigil for 16-year-old Franklin Eric Clark will be held Tuesday night.

Friends, classmates, and teachers are expected to be in attendance.

The young man was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina this weekend when it is believed he was caught in an undertow and unable to make it back to shore.

His body was pulled from the ocean Monday afternoon.

Clark was in South Carolina for a basketball camp with his coaches and teammates from Thomas Worthington High School.

His teammates were put on a charter bus and returned to Columbus Monday night, his coach remained in South Carolina with Clark’s family.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s