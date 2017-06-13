Vigil planned for Thomas Worthington high school student

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) — A vigil for 16-year-old Franklin Eric Clark will be held Tuesday night.

Friends, classmates, and teachers are expected to be in attendance.

The young man was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina this weekend when it is believed he was caught in an undertow and unable to make it back to shore.

His body was pulled from the ocean Monday afternoon.

Clark was in South Carolina for a basketball camp with his coaches and teammates from Thomas Worthington High School.

His teammates were put on a charter bus and returned to Columbus Monday night, his coach remained in South Carolina with Clark’s family.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.