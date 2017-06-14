3 friars asking judge to dismiss predator oversight charges

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA (AP) — Three Franciscan friars are asking a judge to dismiss criminal charges that they didn’t properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on the defense motions filed by attorneys for Giles Schinelli, Robert D’Aversa and Anthony Criscitelli.

State prosecutors say the friars assigned or supervised Brother Stephen Baker when he served at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown in the 1990s. Baker killed himself in 2013, shortly after a settlement was announced that he had molested students in Youngstown, Ohio. That settlement prompted more than 80 former McCort students to come forward with molestation allegations that have resulted in more than $8 million in settlements.

The friars say they’re not responsible.

