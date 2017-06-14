CPD making security plans for Pride Festival

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With half a million people expected in Columbus this weekend for the Pride Festival and Parade, security will play its annual role of keeping the area and the people involved safe.

There was a heightened awareness at the event last year as it came just a week after 49 people were murdered in a gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

“I think we were the first ‘Pride’ after Orlando,” says Karla Rothan of Stonewall Columbus, which organizes the event. “We’ve done everything in our power to make sure that this is a safe and happy ‘Pride.’”

Rothan says Columbus Police use a similar formula to the ones used at Ohio State football games and Red, White and Boom to figure out the security plan for the Pride Parade, which takes place June 16-18.

