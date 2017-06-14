Crash, fuel spill closes I-270 near Tuttle Crossing Boulevard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-270 North is closed between I-70 and Tuttle Crossing Boulevard because of a truck crash and fuel spill.

All ramps from I-70 East and West, Roberts Road, Cemetery Road and Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to I-270 north are also closed. ODOT says the road is expected to reopen before about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

