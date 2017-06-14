Food Network to feature Zanesville ice cream shop

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – A Zanesville ice cream shop will soon be featured on a Food Network program.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl will be featured on a brand new Food Network series called “Ice Cream Nation,” the shop announced Tuesday.

The episode will air on July 31, WHIZ reported.

The shop first opened its doors in 1950.

“We never change anything in here, the tables and the chairs are all the same, everything’s the same since they were kids,” Bill Sullivan, owner of Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl told WHIZ. “The nostalgia of coming back, walking back in time, they had so many memories here and that’s what’s really amazing.”

Sullivan said he was contacted by the Food Network last week.

“It gives people a reason to stop in Zanesville. It gives maybe people that live in Zanesville a little bit more pride in Zanesville because we’re making a national TV thing. It’s kind of great that Zanesville was picked, and that we were picked in particular,” Sullivan said.