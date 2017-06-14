Hawaii fifth grader receives scholarship offer to play college football

By Published:

HONOLULU, HI (KHNL) An 11-year-old boy is making national headlines after receiving an offer to play football for the University of Hawaii.

On the surface, Titan Lacaden appears to be a like any other soon-to-be sixth grade boy. He loves video games, does homework and has household chores.

But when he’s on the football field, his father Frank Lacaden says he’s got some serious talent that caught the eye of UH football Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

Lacaden said his son captured the attention of the Rainbow Warriors head coach at a football camp this past weekend.

“Coach Rolovich pulled me on the side and asked me how I’d feel about UH offering Titan,” Frank said. “The recruiting process is long, narrow, vigorous, hard. Many get to the front door and it sometimes just doesn’t open. So when the opportunity opened, I’m gonna go in,” he said.

Titan won’t be in college until the year 2025, but he has already earned a verbal scholarship from Coach Rolovich.

“It blew my mind. Especially because everybody was asking me ‘how did you get it? how did you get it?’ I just said — just stay humble and keep playing,” Titan said.

