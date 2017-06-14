It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!
The President turns 71 today.
And he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.
According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.
Signers must make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.
In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.
Trump shares his birthday today with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday.