It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

The President turns 71 today.

And he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.

According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.

Signers must make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

Trump shares his birthday today with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday.