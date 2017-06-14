Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

WKYC-TV Published: Updated:

KENT, Ohio (WKYC)– A Kent State freshman football player has passed away following the team’s football camp on Tuesday.

19-year-old Tyler Heintz, according to a statement from Kent State University, was recruited as “a rising star on our offensive line”.

Now they’re mourning his loss.

Heintz passed away after Tuesday morning football drills.

Heintz  was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School. A standout football player, who his teammates say was excited to play for KSU.

The news was first posted on Kenton High School’s football Twitter page.

At just his second practice with the Golden Flashes, paramedics transported Heintz from football conditioning drills at Dix stadium to the hospital.

His cause of death is still unknown.

Trent Reichelderfer, a Junior who played football with Heintz at Kenton High School, told WKYC Channel 3 News,”Tyler  was one of those kids who never missed lifting he never missed anything that had to do with football. He was one of the hardest working kids we’ve had in our program and he deserved everything he had, unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

Kent State University released a statement shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.

Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes. 

It’s the second tragedy in two days for KSU.

The oldest daughter in a triple homicide in North Royalton was also a Kent State University student.

