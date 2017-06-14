Knox Co. man accused of killing cousin turns himself into authorities

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect accused of killing his 20-year-old cousin has turned himself into authorities.

Kevin Remillard, 48, is accused of killing Nick Remillard.

Nick’s body was found behind a home in Gambier where the two live. Authorities had been searching for Kevin since Monday.

